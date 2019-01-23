Monarch reigns supreme in Week 3 Super 25 Winter Soccer Rankings

The Week 3 Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is here.
Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) has started the year 16-0-1, and after not ranking in the last Super 25 list, the team has found itself in the No. 1 position.
Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) has moved down from the top spot from the previous rankings. However, the team has still started 19 – 1 – 2, which keeps them in second place among the Super 25.
Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) has started the year 9-0-0, good for third place in the rankings. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) and Saint Paul’s (Covington, La.) make up the fourth and fifth spot in the Super 25, respectively. Both Southlake Carroll and St. Paul’s were not ranked in the previous rankings.