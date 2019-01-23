Monarch reigns supreme in Week 3 Super 25 Winter Soccer Rankings

The Week 3 Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is here.

Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) has started the year 16-0-1, and after not ranking in the last Super 25 list, the team has found itself in the No. 1 position.

Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) has moved down from the top spot from the previous rankings. However, the team has still started 19 – 1 – 2, which keeps them in second place among the Super 25.