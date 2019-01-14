USA Today Sports

Montverde (Fla.) back in the top five, La Lumiere (Ind.) still on top of the Week 6 Super 25

Photo: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

Montverde (Fla.) back in the top five, La Lumiere (Ind.) still on top of the Week 6 Super 25

Boys Basketball

Montverde (Fla.) back in the top five, La Lumiere (Ind.) still on top of the Week 6 Super 25

There wasn’t much change in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings this week. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Montverde (Fla.) Academy round out the top five.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 6

Ranney School (Tinton Hills, N.J.) dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 after a loss and Rancho Christian High School (Temecula, Calif.) dropped from No. 13 to No. 20 after a loss.

There will undoubtedly be major shifting in the rankings after this week with multiple Super 25 teams going head-to-head at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, which runs from Jan. 17-21.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/montverde-fla-back-in-the-top-five-la-lumiere-ind-still-on-top-of-the-week-6-super-25
Montverde (Fla.) back in the top five, La Lumiere (Ind.) still on top of the Week 6 Super 25
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.