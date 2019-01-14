Montverde (Fla.) back in the top five, La Lumiere (Ind.) still on top of the Week 6 Super 25

There wasn’t much change in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings this week. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Montverde (Fla.) Academy round out the top five.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 6

Ranney School (Tinton Hills, N.J.) dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 after a loss and Rancho Christian High School (Temecula, Calif.) dropped from No. 13 to No. 20 after a loss.

There will undoubtedly be major shifting in the rankings after this week with multiple Super 25 teams going head-to-head at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, which runs from Jan. 17-21.