More movement in USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State playoffs caused some more movement in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll this week, but the top teams remained the same.

No. 3 Louisville Male (36-0) routed Oldham County, 9-0, last Saturday to set up Friday’s state quarterfinal with Boyle County, which the Bulldogs beat 14-0 in both teams’ season opener in March.

A state crown this weekend would make a strong case for Male, which has outscored its opponents 330-37 this season, leapfrogging Neshoba Central or Norco, who have both been finished for the season for several weeks.

Oshkosh North (28-0), the only other team in the top 10 still playing, faces Sun Prairie on Friday in the Wisconsin state quarterfinals. That game features a pair of future Big Ten pitchers in the circle — Northwestern University commit Sydney Supple for Oshkosh North, and Sun Prairie’s Maddie Gardner, who has signed with Wisconsin.

Seven teams dropped in the rankings after losses this week, but only No. 25 Eastern Alamance (25-3) rebounded from its loss to claim the best-of-three North Carolina 3A state championship.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.