More than year out, Wisconsin basketball already has one of its best recruiting classes ever

It’s very early in the recruiting cycle for the basketball class of 2021, but Wisconsin is already making major moves.

On Sunday, the Badgers received commitments from a four-star power forward and four-star point guard in the form of Matthew Mors (PF) and Chucky Hepburn (PG). The duo join four-star power forward Chris Hodges to give Wisconsin the No. 1 rated class of 2021 and one of the Badgers’ three best classes ever, alongside 2006 and 2007.

The scary thing is that there’s still more than a year to go for Wisconsin to land more recruits and refine the skills of the ones they have.

If this seems like a surprising haul for the Badgers, well, it is. Wisconsin finished with the bottom class in the Big Ten in 2019. But things look different in 2020, with the Badgers in line to sign the top class in the Big Ten and a top-10 group nationally.

That could in turn led to a historic Class of 2021.

According to our Gannett partners with the Argus-Leader, Mors is a potential building block player for the Badgers, with his size and already refined skill transferrable to the collegiate level. Chucky Hepburn is a top-25 point guard nationally and the No. 2 overall prospect in Nebraska, capable of making an impact anywhere in the Big Ten. And Hodges, like Mors, is a versatile big with interchangeable skills that should make him a weapon in Greg Gard’s system.

Of course, just because the Badgers future class looks like a potential Final Four base doesn’t mean that will come to fruition. It’s worth noting that in Wisconsin’s own recent past, the program’s most influential player — Frank Kaminsky — barely registers in the program’s top-50 recruits of all-time. All Kaminsky did in Madison was lead the Badgers to back-to-back Final Four appearances, capture a near-unanimous national Player of the Year award in 2015 and vault into the first round of the NBA Draft.

Only time will tell how this all plays out. For now, Badgers fans have a lot to be excited about, and much of it goes beyond the football field.