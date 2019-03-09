A year after a near-fatal car crash, Arizona runner breaks state record

Chandler senior Morgan Foster is on a tear to open the high school track season.

Thursday night, during the 9th annual AMDG Invitational Track and Field Invitational at Brophy Prep’s Sports Complex, Foster broke her own state record in the girls 800 meters at 2:06.13 seconds.

Foster, a senior who has signed with Stanford, set the record at the end of her freshman year when she ran the 800 in 2:07.06 at the Portland Track Festival in June.

Foster later joined junior Armani Harris, and freshmen Jocelyn Johnson and Trinity Henderson to help Chandler (Ariz.) break the state record in the 4×400 relay in 3:43.50.

“It was really exciting to break two state records in the second meet of the season,” Foster said. “Based on my progress in workouts, I knew I could throw down a solid time in the 800.

“Being able to break the record this early in the season gives me a lot of confidence going into upcoming meets. I know that if I can stay healthy, I will continue to drop the record.”

The 4×4 record was a bit of a surprise to everyone.

“Going into the race, my coach told us to just focus on winning and throwing down a solid time,” Foster said. “I didn’t even know we were on pace to break the record until the race was over. I’m so proud of my teammates and I can’t wait to see what we can do at the end of the season.”

Last year at this time, Foster was easing herself back onto the track after a near-fatal single-car accident on Jan. 1, 2018. Her car went over a 30-foot embankment and flipped three times.

Foster suffered amnesia, a severe concussion, a collapsed lung, and a broken arm near the shoulder that required a titanium plate and 13 screws to repair. She spent six days in the hospital.

Before the Arizona Interscholastic Association outdoor track season began, Foster, in January, ran her first indoor meet in Seattle at Washington against college-age competitors. She was fourth in the 1,000 meters in 2:48.10 and third in the 600 at 1:31.82. She was the only high school runner in the 1,000. It was the fastest time for a female high school runner in the nation at the time. Her time in the 600 was the second-fastest by a female for high school in the country.

See more meet results at the Arizona Republic.