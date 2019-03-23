Most Ind. state finals coaches favor shot clock in Indiana high school basketball

There may come a time – will come a time – when high school basketball looks different from the way it looks now. A shot clock above every backboard and an additional person at each scorer’s table monitoring the clock.

It might take some time. Eight states now use a shot clock at the high school level. Wisconsin was on track to be the ninth for the 2019-20 season, but rescinded its state association vote. Currently, the National Federation of State High School Associations does not allow the use of a shot clock, meaning the eight states using a clock give up a seat on the NFHS rules committee.

The IHSAA has said it will abide by whatever the NFHS decides.

On Monday, I asked the coaches from the eight teams that will participate in Saturday’s state finals how they would feel about a shot clock in Indiana high school basketball. Six of the eight were in favor, one was against and one was down the middle. A sampling of the responses, which includes comments on both sides of the discussion:

Andrean coach Brad Stangel (Class 2A): “I think a shot clock would be great. I think the biggest issue the shot clock presents is having qualified people at the table. I think the refs would adjust, the kids and coaches would be just fine. But it’s harder to run than the game clock and the scorebook. There is some training to it. I coached in the college game for 10 years. That person running the shot clock has to be the most qualified person at the table. The money and cost I think would get figured out, but I think getting a qualified person to do it would be the issue. I would love to have a shot clock, though, because game management is important.”