Mother of drowned HS football player to sue school, county for son's death at football camp

A tragic accident at a high school football camp left a high school football player dead in a pool and set the stage for a lawsuit now forthcoming in Georgia.

As reported by Atlanta CBS affiliate WSB, Nar’Quevious Tucker died when he drowned at the LaGrange High School preseason football camp in 2017. Now his mother, Carsellea Tucker, has filed suit against LaGrange College (where the camp was held), the Troup County School System and the Troup County Health Department, claiming that all were negligent in her son’s death.

Key eyewitness statements obtained by the elder Tucker reportedly paint a horrifying picture of her son’s death, citing a LaGrange College pool party where there were just three lifeguards for as many as 75 high school football players, with her drowning son eventually removed from the pool by other football players, not by a lifeguard.

No details about what Tucker’s mother is asking for have been released, or how the timeline for the case is shaping up. More of that information should be released following Thursday’s staff meeting.