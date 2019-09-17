WATCH: Moussa Cisse, Class of 2021 Chosen 25 PF, gets so high he bumps his chin on the rim

Moussa Cisse is one of the nation’s top junior basketball prospects. A 6-foot-9, 200 pound forward, Cisse is a high riser up the Class of 2021 USA TODAY Chosen 25. He has elite athleticism, confidence and, for lack of a better phrase, bounce.

What do we mean by “elite bounce”? Well, this, for starters.

Bro getting his CHIN at the rim 😶 @moussacisse224 pic.twitter.com/KXchZ6mPlk — Overtime (@overtime) September 17, 2019

That’s Cisse elevating so high that his entire head and body from the neck up are above the rim itself. To put it in perspective, with elevation like that, Cisse could easily dunk on an 11 1/2 foot basketball, and likely a 12-footer.

Of course, Cisse won’t ever have to do that (for more than a stunt), which makes his specialized “chin” music all the more impressive. With ups like those, the dunks that come on the other side should be legendary, all the more reason to pay particularly close attention to the Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tenn.) basketball season when it tips off just weeks from now.