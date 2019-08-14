Chosen 25 basketball player Moussa Cisse transferring to Lausanne

Moussa Cisse, the No. 12 player in the Class of 2021 Chosen 25, announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Lausanne (Memphis, Tennessee).

Cisse previously attended Christ The King Regional (Queens, New York).

“I really thanks Christ the king for the good 2 years the give me and teach me a lot things and thanks New York City my next chapter year 3,” Cisse wrote.

Cisse, a 6-foot-9, 200 pound power forward, is the No. 4 power forward in the nation. He played on the AAU circuit with Expressions (MA) Elite. Cisse holds reported offers from UConn and Georgia.

Lausanne coach Marvis Davis said that Cisse’s family is working with the Lausanne admissions team and that the transfer isn’t quite final yet.

“I do know and can tell you on the record that he is working with our admissions team,” Davis said.

With Cisse’s transfer, five of the 2021 ESPN 60 prospects — Cisse, Johnathan Lawson, Kennedy Chandler, Jalen Brown, Alden Applewhite are in Memphis.