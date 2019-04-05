Four-star PG Jalen Terry commits to Michigan State basketball

On the verge of the Final Four, Michigan State landed a priority player for 2020.

Jalen Terry from Flint announced on Twitter that he committed to the Spartans, becoming Tom Izzo’s point guard of the future.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Terry, a junior at Beecher (Flint, Mich.), is a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. He is rated the No. 1 player in the state for his class and 102nd overall.

Terry becomes the Spartans’ first player for 2020. MSU has a wingman Malik Hall committed for 2019 and is waiting to get letters of intent from combo guard Mark “Rocket” Watts and power forward Julius Marble.

The AP Division 3 player of the year, Terry averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for Beecher this season. He also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Butler and DePaul.