USA Today Sports

Four-star PG Jalen Terry commits to Michigan State basketball

Photo: Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

Four-star PG Jalen Terry commits to Michigan State basketball

Boys Basketball

Four-star PG Jalen Terry commits to Michigan State basketball

By April 5, 2019

By: |

On the verge of the Final Four, Michigan State landed a priority player for 2020.

Jalen Terry from Flint announced on Twitter that he committed to the Spartans, becoming Tom Izzo’s point guard of the future.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Terry, a junior at Beecher (Flint, Mich.), is a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. He is rated the No. 1 player in the state for his class and 102nd overall.

Terry becomes the Spartans’ first player for 2020. MSU has a wingman Malik Hall committed for 2019 and is waiting to get letters of intent from combo guard Mark “Rocket” Watts and power forward Julius Marble.

The AP Division 3 player of the year, Terry averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for Beecher this season. He also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Butler and DePaul.

, , , , , Boys Basketball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/msu-basketball-jalen-terry-commits-to-spartans
Four-star PG Jalen Terry commits to Michigan State basketball
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.