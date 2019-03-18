Multiple teams win state titles, Kennedy Catholic (Penn.) debuts in this week's Super 25

A handful of Super 25 teams claimed state titles last week, including No. 6 South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.), No. 7 Nicolet High School (Glendale, Wis.) and No. 20 Southwest Guilford High School (High Point, N.C.).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

Most of the other teams in the Super 25 have already concluded their seasons, which kept the top 10 intact this week.

Abington (Penn.) High School dropped out of this week’s rankings after falling in the playoffs, which opened the door for Kennedy Catholic High School (Hermitage, Penn.) to debut in the Super 25 this week at No. 25.

Curie (Chicago) dropped to No. 23 when it lost to Belleville West (Ill.).