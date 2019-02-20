'My whole community lost my son': Mother wants answers for NJ football player death

When Neptune High School standout Braeden Bradforth enrolled in a Kansas junior college to play football, it was with the hope of transferring to a four-year college and fulfilling a dream of someday playing in the NFL.

So there was a lot of stake for the 19-year-old Garden City Community College freshman as he desperately tried to keep up with teammates on the first day of practice on a hot, humid evening last summer.

Players ran 50-yard sprints as many as 36 times as part of a conditioning drill.

The 6-4, 305-pound athlete was clearly in distress during the workout, according to players interviewed by USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey.

Teammate Kirby Grigsby described Braeden as “struggling a lot…he was bending over, trying to catch his breath.’’

Braeden’s life ended not long after he left the practice field. After falling ill on the way back to the players’ dorm, Braeden was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The autopsy pointed to “exertion heat stroke” as a probable cause.

Ever since the tragedy last Aug. 1, Braeden’s mother, Joanne Atkins-Ingram, has sought answers in the hope that no parent has to experience the same anguish.

The school has completed an internal investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death, but Atkins-Ingram doesn’t know what it says. The report hasn’t been made public.

“I just want to know exactly what happened to my son,” said Atkins-Ingram, who recently traveled to Garden City for the first time, seeking information and closure.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the coaches. No one has reached out to me to say ‘We’re sorry’ or anything. It’s just like my son just died and that was it. Nobody looked back or cared, except us here. And it wasn’t just me losing Braeden, my whole community lost my son.”

Freedom of Information Act requests by USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey seeking the school’s internal investigation have been denied.

“I requested that college staff review the matter for me so that I could analyze liability issues, if any, and provide an appropriate defense should litigation ensue,” said Randall Grisell, an attorney representing both the school and the town of Garden City, in email. “As such, the records and information provided to me as a result of the requested review is considered attorney work product, at this point. K.S.A. 45-221(a)(25) provides attorney work product need not be produced as an open record under the Kansas Open Records Act.”

The FOIA requests also indicate that no investigative reports were generated by either the campus police or the Garden City Police Department relating to Braeden’s death.

The football team’s head coach in 2018, Jeff Sims, is now at Missouri Southern State University. An interview request through that school was declined.

“I can’t help but think they really have something to hide here,” said Avon attorney Jill Greene, who represents Atkins-Ingram. “This is a mother’s worst nightmare, not to know what happened. What were those last moments like for him? What transpired for him between the time he left the field and he died? What happened?