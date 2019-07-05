Four-star Mater Dei OL Myles Murao is latest from SoCal to commit to Washington over USC, UCLA

Another day, another big-time Pac-12 commitment heading from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest. This time, it’s Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) offensive lineman Myles Murao, a top-70 overall prospect and top-15 player in California, who picked the Washington Huskies ahead of Los Angeles stalwarts USC and UCLA.

An All-American Bowl, Polynesian Bowl and Opening Finals contestant, Murao announced his decision on the Fourth of July, nearly a month after he took his official visit to Seattle. Murao previously told 247Sports that he grew up as a Huskies fan, and what he found on campus backed up his hopes, setting the stage for a fan to commit to his dream school.

As you can see below, Murao used a video posted on Twitter to officially commit to Washington, with the roll finishing with a blurry Washington logo and then a shot of Murao donning a Washington jersey.

Murao is the latest to follow what is becoming a well-worn road from Southern California to Washington; he’s the fifth member of Washington’s Class of 2020 to hail from the Golden State, and makes all three of Washington’s incoming offensive line commits out of state stars; the other two hail from Colorado and Idaho.

For now, Murao will turn his attention toward yet another national title defense at Mater Dei, and he can do so without any fear of recruiting creeping into his preparation. That’s a personal declaration of independence from recruiting, and one that should have Mater Dei and Washington fans celebrating.