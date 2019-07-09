North Carolina lands commitment from 4-star DE Myles Murphy

The rise of the second Mack Brown era in North Carolina continues apace, and shows no sign of abating.

On Monday, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy committed to the Tar Heels ahead of fellow finalists South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, and others.

A four-star prospect considered the fifth best strongside defensive end and fifth best overall player in the state of North Carolina, Murphy is the top-rated recruit to pick Brown’s North Carolina program in the Class of 2020.

“I had a feeling that I’d be better off at UNC,” Murphy told 247Sports. “It’s the home state. Then, when I looked it up, all of the home players they had already that have talent, so I was just like, why not stay here? I can be with that N.C. talent here.

“The big difference between those two – I had a good relationship with them, but I didn’t have a great relationship with the coaches at South Carolina. I love coach Tim Cross, the one at UNC, he’s one of the best defensive coaches I’ve ever met. He kept it real with me. That was one of the best parts of it.”

Now that his biggest decision is made, Murphy will turn his attention toward a senior campaign back at Dudley, and trying to bring more top recruits to UNC. That’s as big a win as North Carolina can get off a football field.