N.C. football coach suspended with pay after arrest for allegedly strangling woman

A North Carolina football coach has been arrested and charged with strangling a woman, earning himself a place on administrative leave in the process.

As reported by Charlotte Fox affiliate WMYT, Rocky River (N.C.) High School assistant football coach and teacher Jordan Woods was arrested and charged with strangling a woman in an incident that occurred earlier this year. The coach was allegedly placed on paid administrative leave after Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools were made aware of the incident.

The 29-year-old coach has started with the school in the 2017-18 school year, spending two seasons on the football coaching staff. He is a graduate of West Charlotte (N.C.) High School and played football at Gardner Webb University.

“I was very surprised because I wouldn’t think any teacher here would do such a thing,” Rocky River senior Nia Hill told WMYT. “I heard about it on Instagram. People put it on Instagram. Honestly, no one has really discussed it at school or talked about it. …

“We don’t really know if he did or didn’t do it. He deserves to get paid just like everybody else.”