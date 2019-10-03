N.C. high school football player goes viral for standing at attention for national anthem on a different field

A North Carolina high school football player finds himself at the center of attention for his actions off the field.

As reported by North Carolina Fox affiliate WGHP, Davidson County football player Jacob Pope was walking to his team’s football practice when he heard the national anthem begin playing at an adjacent softball field. Rather than continue on his way, Pope stopped and stood at attention while the anthem played.

His solitary salute to the anthem was captured by one of the school’s teachers, who then asked the Pope family’s permission before posting the photo to social media.

The rest, as they say, is history.