N.C. high school RB Sincere Davis recovering after being shot in apartment complex

The starting running back of a North Carolina high school football team is recovering in hospital after being shot at a local apartment complex on Saturday.

As reported by North Carolina NBC affiliate WXII, Page High School (Greensboro, N.C.) senior Sincere Davis was shot at an apartment complex on Saturday. It’s unknown why Davis was at the complex around 6 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Davis remains in “a fight for his life” at Moses Cone Hospital, where he was transported immediately after being shot. According to the Greensboro News & Record, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but there are currently no suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, Davis’ family has begged the public for privacy, thanking it for well wishes but emphasizing that it needs everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

"Sincere is critically ill and at this time the family must devote its full attention to him," say the parents of Page High's Sincere Davis in a statement, https://t.co/7FHrXTJI0T — News & Record (@NewsandRecord) March 6, 2019

“The show of support over the last few days — especially from his fellow students — has been especially heartwarming,” read a statement to the News & Record from Davis’ parents, Darnell and Tasha Davis. “Thank you for understanding and for the friendship and love that you continue to show Sincere.”

Supporting our pirate Sincere Davis in the game tonight ❤️ Continuous thoughts and prayers for Sincere and his family #26 pic.twitter.com/aRvKfyjfKK — page womens soccer (@Pagewsoccer) March 6, 2019

Davis is still scheduled to attend Guilford College in the fall, assuming he successfully recovers from the incident.