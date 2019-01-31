N.J. boys soccer coach arrested for selling marijuana

A New Jersey boys soccer coach was arrested and charged with selling marijuana after police searched his vehicle in the parking lot of an area business.

As reported by the Press of Atlantic City, Buena Regional High School (Buena Vista Township, N.J.) boys soccer coach Stevan Austino was arrested after police received a search warrant for Austino’s car and residence. A subsequent search reportedly uncovered six pounds of marijuana, two pounds of marijuana edibles and some $10,000 in cash.

Austino was issued a laundry list of drug related charges based on evidence obtained in the search, including distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Buena officials did not provide any update on Austino’s employment status within the district, though standard protocol would hold that he be placed on administrative leave until the charges against him are resolved.

A second man, mixed martial artist Mike Wilcox, was also arrested and charged with marijuana-related offenses.