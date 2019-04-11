USA Today Sports

N.J. high school baseball player bound, gagged, dragged by teammates in hazing incident

A New Jersey high school baseball player was the victim of a brutal hazing incident that unfolded at the school’s field.

As reported by NJ.com, an undisclosed member of the Memorial High School (West New York, N.J.) baseball team was, “bound, gagged and dragged around a field by other players in an apparent hazing incident.”

The town’s mayor was unequivocal about how officials would respond.

“It’s abhorrent to see this type of behavior in our school system,” West New York Mayor Felix Roque told NJ.com. “I have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.”

Zero tolerance for being bound, dragged and gagged by teammates is a good thing. The question is how the players who perpetrated the hazing attack are penalized now.

That remains to be seen, though the West New York baseball program canceled its Wednesday games against North Bergen (N.J.) High School as news of the hazing incident leaked out. Those matchups are now scheduled to take place Thursday, so long as no procedural delay emerges.

