N.J. school challenges wrestler's transfer despite season cancelation

A New Jersey school that canceled the entire season for its wrestling program has now taken the extraordinary step of attempting to block one of its student athletes who transferred to another school from being eligible to compete.

As reported by NJ.com, Schalick (N.J.) High School wrestler Curtis Thomas transferred to Delsea (N.J.) High School in late December, the same day that Schalick announced it was canceling its wrestling season in the wake of a reported hazing incident.

RELATED: Schalick High School wrestling season canceled

Yet now Thomas is again ineligible, in connection with something he filled out on his transfer paperwork. According to NJ.com, the 195 pound senior’s transfer papers were marked with “athletic advantage” as a reason why he was moving to the school midseason.

That designation sets the stage for a hearing which will effectively decide whether statewide authorities at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) buy Schalick’s argument that he was transferring to Delsea because he wanted access to a wrestling program. That could come in two weeks, with the senior forced to it out every match until his hearing.

“I wanted to get out of the situation going on at Schalick,” Thomas told NJ.com. “There was too much going on. I wanted to get out of that atmosphere. I’m upset about what happened, it should have never happened in the first place. I just wanted to better my situation in all aspects of my life.”