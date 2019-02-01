N.J. soph. swimmer Katie McClintock sets new national HS record in girls 200 IM

A high school sophomore swimmer in New Jersey has set a new national scholastic record in the 200-meter individual medley at her league championship meet.

As reported by the Press of Atlantic City, Mainland Regional High School (Linwood, N.J.) sophomore Katie McClintock set a new national record with her time in the 200 IM at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championships on Thursday. The speedy underclassman clocked a 2:15.94, breaking an eight-year-old record.

McClintock’s national record was just one part of a triumvirate of impressive results at the meet. She also captured the 100 breaststroke in a CAL meet-record 1:12.49 and was part of the Mustangs squad that captured the 200 freestyle relay.

“It feels good to get the record,” McClintock told the Press. “I didn’t expect to get the record for a couple years. I felt really relaxed, and I race much better that way. I know at the beginning of a race how I’ll do. If I’m relaxed, I’ll do well.