N.Y. state girls cross country coach sent to jail for sending porn photos to his athlete

A now-former girls cross country coach in New York state has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for sending pornographic images to one of his student athletes.

Cory McCarty, the 23-year-old former girls cross country coach at Notre Dame High School (Elmira, N.Y.) was sentenced Tuesday in connection with allegations that he sent pornographic images to a 16-year-old student across four months while still serving as a Notre Dame coach, per Elmira NBC affiliate WETM.

The reports of McCarty’s porn distribution first emerged in November, and Notre Dame principal Deborah Franklin told WETM McCarty had already submitted his resignation.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims against McCarty, leading to his eventual conviction.