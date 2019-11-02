Narbonne football gets two-year playoff ban, vacates 2018 title for use of ineligible player

Narbone football received a two-year playoff ban and will be forced to vacate its 2018 championship due to the use of an ineligible player, the CIF-LA City Section ruled Friday.

The ineligible Narbonne athlete played in three regular season games and four playoff games, including the championship and CIF State Regional Bowl game, according to a news release from the conference tweeted by L.A. Daily News reporter Tarek Fattal.

The school also violated two bylaws this season regarding providing accurate information and residential eligibility, according to the release. Every game that player participated in will be forfeited.

According to the Daily Breeze, the player took part in all nine games entering Friday night.

Narbonne had been undefeated (it did lose one game, but the victor, Lone Peak, later forfeited due to use of its own ineligible player). The Gauchos are now 0-9 entering Friday’s game.

Narbonne, who had won the last five championship games, was the favorite this year as well but will not participate. The team will also be banned from next year’s postseason.

The athletic program at the school has been placed on probation through the 2022-23 school year.

Here is the full statement from the CIF-LA City Section: