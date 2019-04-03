Nashville 8th grader Isaiah West showcases terrific feel for game, hops on wild alley oop dunk

First things first: Isaiah West is still in middle school. The Class of 2023 wing still has ample time to grow, learn and adapt to the game at increasingly higher levels.

That’s not to say he isn’t good already, though. He most certainly is.

West trades on extraordinary athleticism that he uses to slash into the lane and finish … from anywhere. If you need further proof of West’s freakish athleticism and single-mindedness. Someone threw up an 8th grade quality assist, West went and got it and finished it with gusto.

Now comes the truly hard part: building on West’s clearly prodigious skill and fandom without marketing him illegally. So, essentially, West wants to become a bigger and bigger deal, all without any official subsidies or grants to help get him through.

If anyone can build off this nascent success, it might be West Germany and Nike, together. The good news? They’ve got four days to figure something out. Until then, you know where to find Isaiah. He’ll be in someone’s driveway or any open gym he can find, asserting that he belongs.