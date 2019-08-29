Nathan McElroy of Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky) takes home first Top Star of the football season

Welcome to the Midwest Regional Rankings, Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky), and welcome Nathan McElroy as the Top Star of the Week.

In its first game of the season, Trinity downed Carmel (Indiana) 41-14. Carmel is a team that returned 14 starters from a team that finished 11-3 a season ago. Granted, Carmel had to go all the way to Louisville to play Trinity, but Trinity still managed to make a good team look bad — and Nathan McElroy was a big reason why.

McElroy had three touchdowns, passing for 187 yards to help his team get the victory. That performance helped him garner over 40 percent of the voting in the Top Star of the Week poll. He became the first winner of the football season by tallying 14,415 votes

Trinity’s win helped them land at No. 10 in the Midwest Regional Rankings this week.

Trinity played its first Indiana team at home. Now, it will go on the road to play Warren Central in Indianapolis next game. A win there would give them two consecutive victories over teams in the Midwest Regional Rankings, which would definitely make them a team to watch out of the Midwest.

St. Frances Academy’s (Maryland) Blake Corum finished in second for top star this week. He got 13,319 votes, which accounted for just under 40 percent of the total. He had 104 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, and two rushing and receiving scores to help his team win 49-13 over Miami Central.

Josh Bulski out of Muskego finished in third in the polling. He earned 3,461 votes after rushing for 163 yards.