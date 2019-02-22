USA Today Sports

When sound system faltered, high school basketball crowd sang national anthem

Photo: Pixabay

Boys Basketball

By February 22, 2019

When there was an error with the sound system during the national anthem at a Massachusetts High School game, the crowd quickly found a way around it.

The fans of Shrewsbury and Saint John’s high schools sang the Star Spangled Banner together on Wednesday, sound system or no.

With the players lined up and fans standing with hands over their hearts, the group sang the national anthem while looking at the American flag.

It was a heartwarming moment of people on opposite fan bases putting aside their differences and overcoming faulty technology.

Watch the video below, posted by the Clinton High School (Mass.) girls basketball twitter account.

