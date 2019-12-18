National Signing Day: Early look at top 10 recruits in Class of 2021

As National Signing Day continues, amid infamous commitment flips and fax machines working in overdrive, the prevailing question among college football recruiting fans is: Who’s up next in 2021?

Centennial (Corona, California) defensive end Korey Foreman will undoubtedly be a player college fans will salivate over in the 2021 class. Foreman took home MVP honors at The Opening Finals in July and racked up 32 tackles and five sacks for the Huskies this season.

From fellow relentless pass-rushers to talented quarterbacks capable of stepping in from day one, we take a look at the 10 juniors that will be the hot topic of conversation this time next year.

1. Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, California), DE, Undecided: Foreman is one of the most feared pass-rushers in the country, regardless of class. He shared the spotlight on the defensive line with teammate Drake Johnson this season, and at this point, there’s a strong possibility the two could ultimately reconnect at USC.

2. Sam Huard (Kennedy Catholic/Burien, Washington), QB, Washington: Huard plays with a high IQ and makes precise throws all over the field. This past season, Huard threw for more than 4,000 yards for the second consecutive year and added 56 touchdowns with a 123.8 quarterback rating.

3. Payton Page (Dudley/Greensboro, North Carolina), DT, Undecided: Page is a relentless pass-rusher and run-stopper who uses his quickness to bypass the opposition. North Carolina is making Page a priority, but Clemson and Georgia are coming on stronger of late and could lure the talented lineman out of state.

4. Leonard Taylor (Palmetto/Miami), DT, Undecided: Taylor has taken multiple visits to Florida, most recently in October, but Miami is turning up the heat for Taylor and is expected to be a formidable player in his recruitment.

5. Emerka Egbuka (Steilacoom/Washington), ATH, Undecided: Egbuka dominated all facets of the game on the offensive end this season, posting 2,257 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns. Washington is in the driver’s seat with Egbuka in its backyard, but Oregon, Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama and others remain in strong contention.

6. Isaiah Johnson (Bluefield/West Virginia), DB, Undecided: Johnson is a lockdown corner with speed, athleticism and great anticipation. The Mountaineers have the proximity edge, but Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and others remain formidable.

7. J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic/ Sammamish, Washington), DT, Undecided: Tuimoloau led Eastside to its third state title this season, racking up 11 sacks in 13 games. Good luck luring him away from the Huskies, who are in the lead to land Tuimoloau, according to many observers.

8. Troy Franklin (Menlo Atherton/California), WR, Undecided: The speedy wide receiver recently released a top 11 of Oregon, Washington, Alabama, LSU, Utah, Texas, USC, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State and Tennessee.

9. Camar Wheaton (Lakeview Centennial/Garland, Texas), RB, Undecided: Wheaton combines the perfect blend of speed and shiftiness to dominate out of the backfield. Wheaton’s latest visit was to Notre Dame, a strong contender at this point; Oklahoma, Alabama, Baylor and others remain players here.

10. Caleb Williams (Gonzaga College/Washington, D.C.), QB, Undecided: Williams is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the junior class and is nearly impossible to stop. Most experts agree that, at this point, it’s a two-horse race between Georgia and LSU.