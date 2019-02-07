Composite Team Rankings: 2019 Top 50 Recruiting Classes

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Top 50 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2019.
The composite represents an average of the rankings by the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. All rankings went to Top 60, except ESPN, which is Top 50. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 50 received a 51.
|Rank
|Team
|ESPN
|247Sports
|Rivals
|Average
|1
|Alabama
|1
|1
|2
|1.33
|2
|Georgia
|2
|2
|1
|1.67
|T3
|LSU
|7
|4
|3
|4.67
|T3
|Texas A&M
|3
|5
|6
|4.67
|5
|Texas
|5
|6
|4
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|4
|8
|5
|5.67
|7
|Oregon
|6
|10
|7
|7.67
|8
|Michigan
|8
|7
|10
|8.33
|9
|Penn State
|13
|3
|11
|9
|10
|Florida
|9
|11
|8
|9.33
|T11
|Tennessee
|11
|9
|12
|10.67
|T11
|Clemson
|10
|13
|9
|10.67
|13
|Auburn
|12
|12
|13
|12.33
|14
|Notre Dame
|14
|16
|14
|14.67
|15
|Washington
|15
|15
|19
|16.33
|16
|Nebraska
|18
|17
|16
|17
|T17
|Ohio State
|16
|14
|22
|17.33
|T17
|South Carolina
|17
|18
|17
|17.33
|T19
|USC
|19
|20
|18
|19
|T19
|Florida State
|19
|23
|15
|19
|21
|Stanford
|20
|19
|23
|20.67
|22
|Ole Miss
|21
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Arkansas
|23
|22
|20
|21.67
|24
|Mississippi State
|24
|24
|24
|24
|25
|Purdue
|25
|25
|26
|25.33
|26
|Virginia Tech
|27
|28
|25
|26.67
|27
|NC State
|31
|26
|28
|28.33
|28
|Wisconsin
|29
|32
|27
|29.33
|T29
|TCU
|32
|29
|29
|30
|T29
|Michigan State
|28
|31
|31
|30
|31
|Miami
|30
|30
|34
|31.33
|32
|Arizona State
|26
|34
|38
|32.67
|33
|North Carolina
|37
|27
|35
|33
|34
|Kentucky
|35
|36
|30
|33.67
|35
|Missouri
|33
|42
|32
|35.67
|36
|Iowa
|36
|33
|41
|36.67
|37
|Baylor
|34
|46
|33
|37.67
|38
|Indiana
|38
|39
|37
|38
|39
|Cal
|45
|35
|36
|38.67
|40
|Oklahoma State
|41
|37
|40
|39.33
|41
|Minnesota
|39
|40
|41
|40
|42
|Virginia
|40
|43
|39
|40.67
|43
|Iowa State
|46
|38
|48
|44
|44
|Duke
|42
|45
|47
|44.67
|45
|Colorado
|47
|44
|44
|45
|46
|UCLA
|51
|41
|45
|45.67
|47
|West Virginia
|44
|50
|46
|46.67
|48
|Northwestern
|43
|49
|49
|47
|49
|Georgia Tech
|51
|52
|43
|48.67
|50
|Pittsburgh
|48
|53
|49
|50