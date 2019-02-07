USA Today Sports

Composite Team Rankings: 2019 Top 50 Recruiting Classes

Photo: Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Top 50 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2019.

The composite represents an average of the rankings by the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. All rankings went to Top 60, except ESPN, which is Top 50. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 50 received a 51.

Rank Team ESPN 247Sports Rivals Average
1 Alabama 1 1 2 1.33
2 Georgia 2 2 1 1.67
T3 LSU 7 4 3 4.67
T3 Texas A&M 3 5 6 4.67
5 Texas 5 6 4 5
6 Oklahoma 4 8 5 5.67
7 Oregon 6 10 7 7.67
8 Michigan 8 7 10 8.33
9 Penn State 13 3 11 9
10 Florida 9 11 8 9.33
T11 Tennessee 11 9 12 10.67
T11 Clemson 10 13 9 10.67
13 Auburn 12 12 13 12.33
14 Notre Dame 14 16 14 14.67
15 Washington 15 15 19 16.33
16 Nebraska 18 17 16 17
T17 Ohio State 16 14 22 17.33
T17 South Carolina 17 18 17 17.33
T19 USC 19 20 18 19
T19 Florida State 19 23 15 19
21 Stanford 20 19 23 20.67
22 Ole Miss 21 21 21 21
23 Arkansas 23 22 20 21.67
24 Mississippi State 24 24 24 24
25 Purdue 25 25 26 25.33
26 Virginia Tech 27 28 25 26.67
27 NC State 31 26 28 28.33
28 Wisconsin 29 32 27 29.33
T29 TCU 32 29 29 30
T29 Michigan State 28 31 31 30
31 Miami 30 30 34 31.33
32 Arizona State 26 34 38 32.67
33 North Carolina 37 27 35 33
34 Kentucky 35 36 30 33.67
35 Missouri 33 42 32 35.67
36 Iowa 36 33 41 36.67
37 Baylor 34 46 33 37.67
38 Indiana 38 39 37 38
39 Cal 45 35 36 38.67
40 Oklahoma State 41 37 40 39.33
41 Minnesota 39 40 41 40
42 Virginia 40 43 39 40.67
43 Iowa State 46 38 48 44
44 Duke 42 45 47 44.67
45 Colorado 47 44 44 45
46 UCLA 51 41 45 45.67
47 West Virginia 44 50 46 46.67
48 Northwestern 43 49 49 47
49 Georgia Tech 51 52 43 48.67
50 Pittsburgh 48 53 49 50

