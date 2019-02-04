What times will seven players announce on ESPN on National Signing Day?

Seven uncommitted athletes, including five in ESPN’s Top 300, will announce their college decision live on ESPN channels on National Signing Day.

National Signing Day coverage will begin on ESPN2 at noon on Wednesday before shifting to ESPNU at 3 p.m. It will return to ESPN2 at 4 p.m. for College Football Live.

Here are the time slots at which players will be announcing:

TIME/NETWORK NAME ESPN RANK SCHOOL FINAL SCHOOLS Noon hour, ESPN2 Jerrion Ealy 19 Jackson Prep (Miss.) Alabama, Clemson, Miss. State, Ole Miss 1 p.m. hour, ESPN2 Kaiir Elam 59 The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.) Colorado, Florida Georgia, Miami 1 p.m. hour, ESPN2 Ishmael Sophser 39 Amrite (La.) Alabama, LSU, Oregon 1 p.m. hour, ESPN2 Devonta Lee 242 Amrite (La.) Kentucky, LSU 3 p.m. hour, ESPNU Henry To’oto’o 47 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Washington 3 p.m. hour, ESPNU Isaiah Foskey 209 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) Cal, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Washington 4 p.m. hour, ESPN2 Darnell Wright 5 Huntington (W.Va.) Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia

DT Ishmael Sopsher and OT Darnell Wright are in the Chosen 25, while RB Jerrion Ealy is a five-star on ESPN and 247Sports after winning the Under Armour Game MVP award.

ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill and college football analyst Jim Mora will anchor the show. Guest appearances will include recruiting analyst Tom VanHaaren, college football analyst Trevor Matich and recently-retired Miami head coach Mark Richt.