What times will seven players announce on ESPN on National Signing Day?

Seven uncommitted athletes, including five in ESPN’s Top 300, will announce their college decision live on ESPN channels on National Signing Day.
National Signing Day coverage will begin on ESPN2 at noon on Wednesday before shifting to ESPNU at 3 p.m. It will return to ESPN2 at 4 p.m. for College Football Live.
Here are the time slots at which players will be announcing:
|TIME/NETWORK
|NAME
|ESPN RANK
|SCHOOL
|FINAL SCHOOLS
|Noon hour, ESPN2
|Jerrion Ealy
|19
|Jackson Prep (Miss.)
|Alabama, Clemson, Miss. State, Ole Miss
|1 p.m. hour, ESPN2
|Kaiir Elam
|59
|The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.)
|Colorado, Florida Georgia, Miami
|1 p.m. hour, ESPN2
|Ishmael Sophser
|39
|Amrite (La.)
|Alabama, LSU, Oregon
|1 p.m. hour, ESPN2
|Devonta Lee
|242
|Amrite (La.)
|Kentucky, LSU
|3 p.m. hour, ESPNU
|Henry To’oto’o
|47
|De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
|Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Washington
|3 p.m. hour, ESPNU
|Isaiah Foskey
|209
|De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
|Cal, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Washington
|4 p.m. hour, ESPN2
|Darnell Wright
|5
|Huntington (W.Va.)
|Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia
DT Ishmael Sopsher and OT Darnell Wright are in the Chosen 25, while RB Jerrion Ealy is a five-star on ESPN and 247Sports after winning the Under Armour Game MVP award.
ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill and college football analyst Jim Mora will anchor the show. Guest appearances will include recruiting analyst Tom VanHaaren, college football analyst Trevor Matich and recently-retired Miami head coach Mark Richt.