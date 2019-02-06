De La Salle commitments: Henry To'oto'o chooses Tennessee, Isaiah Foskey to Notre Dame

Two De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) defensive stars committed and signed with universities outside their state on National Signing Day.

Linebacker Henry To’oto’o committed to Tennessee.

“It felt like home even though it’s all the way out there,” he said. “I felt comfortable out there.”

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey committed to Notre Dame.

“It felt just like De La Salle when I first went there,” he said. “All the tradition they have, being a private catholic school, same thing like De La Salle. Just the football program, they hold so much for their players as well as their coaches to be the best they can be.”

Foskey said the classroom and football field of Notre Dame stood out to him.

“When you say you got a degree from Notre Dame, it means a lot,” he said. “You have the best of both worlds.”

The two have helped De La Salle extend their sectional championship streak to 27 consecutive years.

ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill said that streak helped them get notice from universities.

“There’s something to be said about coming from a program where there’s a high expectation to perform and to win,” Luginbill said. “When kids have that expectation ingrained in them from middle school on, generally you see them make a much easier transition to next level because they know that there’s going to be an expectation level.”