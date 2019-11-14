National Signing Day: The Biggest NCAA Men's Basketball Commitments

Julian is a former NCAA DI basketball and tennis player. Julian is just one of many former college and professional athletes and coaches who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community has made it the largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network in the country.

The recruiting process is officially over for some of the top NCAA men’s basketball recruits. Yesterday, November 13, was National Signing Day for D1 basketball and all other sports besides football, kicking off the signing period for 2020-2021 enrollment. Athletes took to social media to announce and celebrate their college commitments. While the majority of this recruiting class made their school selection on the first day of the signing period, eight top 25 ranked basketball recruits are waiting to make their commitment.

Here’s a look at who signed with some of the best Division I men’s basketball programs in the NCAA on National Signing Day.

Duke

Duke welcomed six five-star athletes to The Brotherhood: wing Jalen Johnson (No. 4), guard Jeremy Roach (No. 22), DJ Steward (No. 25), forward Jaemyn Brakefield (No. 29), center Mark Williams (No. 30) and forward Henry Coleman (No. 41).

DJ Steward, the top ranked HS player in Illinois, makes it official with #Duke by signing his letter of intent. The Whitney Young senior guard said his main goal this season is to win a state championship. @swipasnipa @DukeMBB @WYoungBoysBball @CN100Sports pic.twitter.com/4tbQedZSdq — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) November 13, 2019

North Carolina

The Tar Heels successfully signed three top 25 recruits: center Day’Ron Sharpe (No. 18), center Walker Kessler (No. 20) and point guard Caleb Love (No. 21).

Official ☑️ Welcome to the #CarolinaFamily Walker Kessler 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7pcvyGcZ9O — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 14, 2019

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders locked down their first-ever five-star guard in Nimari Burnett, along with Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo.

Top-25 guard Nimari Burnett just committed to Texas Tech, its second consecutive class with a five-star recruit https://t.co/2YJO8XAXNc pic.twitter.com/371hAtbpIt — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) November 12, 2019

Oklahoma State

The recruiting class of 2020’s No. 1 composite ranked ball player, Cade Cunningham (point guard), and guard Rondel Walker officially signed with the Cowboys.

Kansas

Bryce Thompson will stay in the Midwest, playing for the Jayhawks as the team’s first five-star recruit since 2018.

It’s been an amazing recruiting process, thanks to everyone for your support on this journey. So happy to announce my college decision! 🤩🥳 🔊 x @JColeNC & @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/lXAQAqu5Dt — Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) November 12, 2019

Tennessee

The Volunteer’s class of 2020 will include five-stars players Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, and a four-star player Corey Walker Jr.