Top 10 celebs who starred/had star potential in high school football

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | February 15, 2019
Long before celebrities were rocking stages or reeling in Academy Awards, they were lacing ‘em up under the Friday Night Lights.
We’ve zeroed in on 10 Hollywood A-Listers who either did or had the potential to be participating in National Signing Day back in their heyday had they put all of their attention into athletics.
Checkout the gallery below (listed alphabetically).
<p><strong>School:</strong> Terrell (Texas)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The Academy-Award winning actor was a dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers. He showed glimpses of his prowess under center portraying quarterback Willie Beamen in “Any Given Sunday.”</p> <p><em>Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Freedom (Bethlehem, Penn.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Johnson, who was also known as The Rock in his WWE wrestling days, was a monster defensive star for the Patriots and went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY Network</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Clear Creek Amana (Tiffin, Iowa)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Kutcher was a wide receiver and a linebacker for the Clippers. He later passed along his gridiron knowledge as a coach at Harvard-Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.).</p> <p><em>Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Network</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Frederick Douglass (Atlanta)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The hip hop mogul never actually played for the Astros, but in an interview with USA Today Sports, T.I. said that he was a star wide receiver in neighborhood football. T.I. also revealed that he had 4.3 speed which would have made him a hot commodity on National Signing Day.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP</em></p>
Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY
2019 National Signing Day, Ashton Kutcher, Dwayne Johnson, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx, John Goodman, national signing day, Quavo, Rick Ross, Sylvester Stallone, T.I., The Rock, Will Ferrell, Football, Gallery, Photos
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send