Nation's No. 2 high school LB, Antoine Sampah, commits to LSU

The hits just keep coming for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

Just days after the Tigers officially added elite wide receiver commit Rakim Jarrett, LSU added Antoine Sampah, the latest elite recruit to come out of Woodbridge (Va.) High School.

The suburban D.C. star is ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker prospect and No. 2 overall 2020 recruit from the state of Virginia, per 247Sports. Sampah, a Polynesian Bowl selection, picked LSU ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and others, not to mention in-state programs like Virginia and Virginia Tech.

COMMITTED🐯@LSUfootball💜@CoachEdOrgeron @CoachDaveAranda @BallCoach34 @GJrWorth #WBD🔰

🙏🏽 1 Peter 5:10 “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you” pic.twitter.com/JuHzAiTiwc — Antoine Sampah (@_antoinesampah) April 30, 2019

Sampah is the latest elite recruit to join an LSU recruiting class that is rapidly pulling away from all others in the nation. For Sampah, the feeling he got on campus was key to the Tigers landing his commitment.

“We went down there during our trip and we had a great experience there,” Sampah told 247Sports following a recent trip to Baton Rouge. “It was a fun time.

“It was very different than what I was expecting, just the vibe there. Everybody seemed to be on the same page, that hard-working mentality, and trying to reach their goals. There are not settling for less. It’s a hard-working environment.”

Now, it’s a hard-working environment with even more talent.