NBA Draft throwback: Knicks draft former ALL-USA Player of the Year R.J. Barrett

R.J. Barrett has known primarily success throughout the last several years. After leading Montverde to an undefeated season and GEICO Championship, he helped Duke go 32-6, though they were not able to win the NCAA Tournament.

Have the New York Knicks found a winner that will bring them long-sought after success?

With the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they selected the former ALL-USA Player of the Year.

In that 2017-18 season in which Montverde went 35-0, Barrett averaged 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game

He then led Team Canada to a championship in the FIBA U19 World Cup in July.

With him on board, maybe the Knicks can become a force once again.