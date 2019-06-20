NBA Draft throwback: Zion Williamson was two-time ALL-USA player before Duke, Pelicans

With the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson.

It was a no-brainer selection, a pick that the basketball world had been prepared for since the middle of the Duke season when he separated himself from Blue Devils co-star R.J. Barrett.

Mock Draft: Lottery picks in an all-high school NBA Mock Draft

But perhaps people could have known even sooner.

Zion Williamson was a two-time ALL-USA First Team selection, being named to the team in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

He led Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School to three straight titles and averaged 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a senior.

But even beyond his play, his style blew up, as he amassed millions of YouTube clips and Instagram followers for his fierce dunks and athletic prowess.

Take look back at his high school days.