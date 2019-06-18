Lottery picks in an all-high school NBA Mock Draft

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | June 17, 2019
As the 2019 NBA Draft looms Thursday night at 7 p.m., we decided to delve into what the draft could look like if NBA teams were only picking high school players from the 2020-22 classes.
Who would be lottery picks?
Here’s our take based on the things NBA teams look for in young prospects.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Rancho Christian (Temecula, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Mobley has the size and skill-set that makes NBA execs drool. Most experts agree that, as domain as Mobley has been already, he’ll reach his full potential in the league.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Our Savior New American (Centereach, New York)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2021<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Kuminga is a matchup problem; at 6-8, he brings the ball up the floor like a guard, can knock down the perimeter three consistently and finishes with authority in the lane. Perhaps his best trait is his relentless motor. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jeff Armstrong/Jon Lopez Creative</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Ypsilanti (Michigan) <strong><br/>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br/><strong>Class:</strong> 2022<br/><strong>Why Him:</strong> Bates is a gifted scorer with a lethal jump shot from mid-range and long range, helping him to keep the defense off balance. Bates can also break the defense down off the dribble and has a keen eye on his passes.</p><p><em>Photo: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Montverde (Florida) Academy<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Cunningham is a big point guard with elite athleticism and a high basketball IQ. He thrives in transition and can guard multiple positions on the floor. </p> <p><em>Photo: Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Orange (California) Lutheran<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Maker is the younger brother of Thon Maker, who went No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. Maker has the kind of high motor, versatility and size that translate into production.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Nixon/adidas via 247Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Prolific Prep (Napa, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Green oozes potential with an elite skill-set in the backcourt that would thrive in an NBA system. Green is a super athlete and has knockdown ability from the perimeter.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Nicolet (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Johnson is a ferocious competitor who gets into the lane at-will and finishes strong at the rim. Johnson is a capable shooter and strong rebounder with pro size for his position.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>The Why:</strong> Todd has drawn comparisons to former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh because of his size and ability to knock down jump shots. Todd is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential, a point NBA scouts are well aware of.</p> <p><em>Photo: Rick Crank/John Wall Invitational</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Brown is quite possible the most aggressive player in the country, regardless of class. He uses his elite athleticism to finish with authority at the rim and outworks the opposition on the boards.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> University School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> There are competitors and there is Barnes. No player, no matter the class, has the edge over Barnes in the competitor department; couple that with his size and versatility and Barnes could have a long future in the league.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hamilton (Sussex, Wisconsin)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2021<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> At 6-8, Baldwin is a knockdown shooter from the perimeter and has a high basketball IQ, as most coach’s sons (Wisconsin-Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin) do<em><strong>.</strong></em></p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McEachern(Powder Springs, Georgia)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Cooper is the top point guard in the class and is exceptionally gifted at running a team and creating offense for his teammates. At the same time, he’s impossible to stay in front of and scores at-will on everyone.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Springer is a big physical player who can play either guard position and competes at a high level on both ends of the floor. Springer overpowers smaller guards, knocks down perimeter shots and wills his team to wins.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory Payan/AP</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>Why Him:</strong> Williams is an athletic slasher who gets into the lane and makes great reads to finish plays, whether he’s pulling up for the jump shot or taking it to the rim.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike</em></p>
Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY
2019 NBA Draft, basketball recruiting, cade cunningham, emoni bates, Evan Mobley, Greg Brown, Jaden Springer, Jalen Green, Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, Makur Maker, Scottie Barnes, sharife cooper, Boys Basketball, Gallery
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send