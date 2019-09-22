NBA scouts will be in attendance when LaMelo Ball competes at NBL Blitz Friday

As the NBL season gets underway in Australia, so does LaMelo Ball’s path to the 2020 NBA Draft. On Thursday, Ball and the Illawarra Hawks practiced ahead of their big matchup with the Perth Wildcats — the reigning NBL champions — on Friday, and according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst and reporter Jonathan Givony, there were a few NBA scouts in attendance.

However, the real test for Ball won’t come until Friday, when he’ll play in front of at least 27 NBA scouts at Hungry Jack’s NBL Blitz, a popular preseason event in Australia. This year, the NBL Blitz will be hosted in Tasmania.

Made my way out to Hobart, Tasmania for the @NBL Blitz. Nice practice doubleheader on tap w/ RJ Hampton and the @NZBreakers followed by LaMelo Ball and the @illawarrahawks. Both teams playing twice this weekend as well. 27 NBA teams reportedly in attendance. Some here at practice pic.twitter.com/Z3A2x4apfs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) September 19, 2019

According to Givony, there has been a good amount of buzz surrounding how Ball has looked against NBL competition so far.

Breakers practice done, now @illawarrahawks turn to get ready for their game against the @NBL champs, Perth, tomorrow. A lot of positive early vibes about LaMelo Ball’s transition to the pro game thus far. pic.twitter.com/4ip0DlYQIE — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) September 19, 2019

Through three NBL preseason games, Ball has averaged 15.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Ball had his best individual game on Thursday, when he scored 21 points against SE Melbourne Phoenix and led the Hawks to their second preseason win.

Givony had Ball going No. 24 overall to the Brooklyn Nets in his most recent mock draft for ESPN, but that was before he played a game for the Hawks. If Ball can show he’s one of the best players in the league on a nightly basis, he could end up a projected lottery pick, if not a top-five pick.

Ball and the Hawks will take on Perth at 6:30 p.m. GMT. Games can be streamed via Facebook or Twitch.