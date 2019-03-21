NCAAW Tournament: Former ALL-USA Basketball selections on tourney teams

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament features more than 40 players who were among the best in high school.

That may not sound surprising, but that’s more than twice the number of those in the men’s tournament.

With so many women staying in college to play basketball longer than the men, top-tier female athletes experience more March Madness than their male counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, teams like UConn, Maryland, Texas, Baylor and South Carolina can be found all over the list of players.

In fact, UConn has two former Player of the Years: the 2015 winner Katie Lou Samuelson and 2018 winner Christyn Williams.

Take a look at the gallery to see which former high school stars have continued to thrive in college.