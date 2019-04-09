USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Jason Smith is a former NCAA DIII athlete and college coach at all three division levels. Jason is just one of many former college and professional athletes, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

Which college beach volleyball camps offer the best value? College beach volleyball camps, clinics and tournaments offer student-athletes a chance to increase their recruiting exposure and get evaluated by coaches, making them an important part of the recruiting process. But there are other benefits to attending camps, too, such as participating in quality training and possibly checking out a college that you may end up attending. However, researching the right camps to attend and finding prices for each one can be a time-consuming process for families that don’t have a lot of time to spare. That’s why NCSA has compiled a definitive list of every college beach volleyball camp in the country. You will also find the date, age level and cost of each college beach volleyball camp, potentially saving you hours of research time. Check it out here:

What are the different types of college beach volleyball camps?

College camp : colleges will host their own beach volleyball camps, in which they invite recruits to their campus to compete in drills and games while coaches evaluate athletes so they can get a better idea of their strengths and weaknesses.

: colleges will host their own beach volleyball camps, in which they invite recruits to their campus to compete in drills and games while coaches evaluate athletes so they can get a better idea of their strengths and weaknesses. Skills clinic : provide general skills development and are usually less recruiting-focused, but still offer campers a chance to improve their skills and have fun.

: provide general skills development and are usually less recruiting-focused, but still offer campers a chance to improve their skills and have fun. Showcase: tend to attract high-level college coaches because they are oftentimes pretty exclusive, inviting only the top athletes. To qualify, you need to attend one of their camps ahead of time and perform well. However, not all college showcases are this exclusive, so you need to research the event well beforehand to determine if you need to take any qualifying steps. When you’re looking for college showcases, another important piece of information to look for is which college coaches will be in attendance. These can be an opportunity to compete in front of multiple coaches from different colleges at the same time.

Read more: How to find the right beach volleyball events for your recruiting

What does a college beach volleyball camp invitation mean?

Not every camp invite is the same. If you’ve received a college beach volleyball camp invite from a coach you’ve been communicating with, that’s a great sign and likely means that you’re on that coach’s radar. However, if an invite you’ve received looks generic, you’re probably not on that coach’s radar yet. You’ll get the most out of camp if coaches know who you are, so make an effort to build a relationship with coaches ahead of time. If you can’t attend, you should still make sure to respond to all your camp invites. This way, you can still try to connect with coaches and even share your highlight video.

Read more: What does it mean when a college coach invites you to a camp?

Before you register for camp

A great college beach volleyball camp experience is largely a result of good preparation. First, do your research on the school and program before you register for camp. Attending a camp is a great opportunity to improve your skills and get recruiting exposure, but the decision to do so should be based on your family’s budget.

If you have received a camp invite to a college on your list and your family can afford it, you should consider attending. Even if you’re not a serious recruit for that program, you can get valuable camp experience. If you’re working with a tight budget, focus on your target schools or look at who else will be in attendance at the camp in question. If coaches from other colleges will be present, especially ones from schools you are considering, it might be worth stretching your budget to attend. It’s valuable to get seen by multiple college coaches in one camp or showcase. However, if you can’t afford a camp, make sure to still respond to your invite.

Student-athletes need to be strategic in choosing the right college beach volleyball camp to attend since just showing up won’t guarantee you’ll get noticed by college coaches. Make sure to connect with coaches before attending to get on their recruiting radar and improve your chances of getting evaluated.

How to make the most of your college beach volleyball camp experience

Make the most of your camp experience by following a few simple tips:

Be prompt. College coaches notice student-athletes who arrive late. Double check registration and start times to ensure you’ll get there early.

College coaches notice student-athletes who arrive late. Double check registration and start times to ensure you’ll get there early. Bring all the essentials. You’ll want to be at your best when competing in front of college coaches. Make sure you have all the equipment you need to do just that: water, towel, sunglasses, hat, sunscreen, etc. You can check the camp’s website, too, as it typically outlines everything you should bring.

You’ll want to be at your best when competing in front of college coaches. Make sure you have all the equipment you need to do just that: water, towel, sunglasses, hat, sunscreen, etc. You can check the camp’s website, too, as it typically outlines everything you should bring. Stay positive. College coaches look for recruits who are coachable, so they’ll evaluate your body language and attitude on and off the court. It’s important to stay positive because it shows coaches that you’re mentally tough.

College coaches look for recruits who are coachable, so they’ll evaluate your body language and attitude on and off the court. It’s important to stay positive because it shows coaches that you’re mentally tough. Check out campus. Stick around after camp and visit the university to get a feel for the campus. If there’s another college nearby, make the most of your day and check out that one, too. Seeing a college campus in person can help you decide if it’s the right fit for you.

Read more: Best Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA college beach volleyball programs

Make sure to follow up after the camp

Once you’ve left camp, your college beach volleyball camp effort isn’t actually over. Maintaining communication with college coaches Is extremely important, so after camp, you’ll want to follow up with coaches and thank them for the opportunity. You can also ask them about which skills you need to improve. Afterward, whenever you have noteworthy updates to share, such as new video or verified stats, email them about your progress. Building relationships with college coaches is essential to staying on their radar and getting an offer.

Read more: How to email college coaches