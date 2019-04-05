NCSA: 2019 college golf camps

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Kyle Winters was a standout high school pitcher who tossed seven scoreless innings in a major tournament during his senior year. That performance against some heavy-hitting future MLB draft picks helped Kyle earn a full-ride scholarship to the University of New Mexico. However, Kyle opted to play professional baseball and was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the fifth round and played seven seasons for various minor league teams. Kyle is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

Attending a college golf camp is a great way to improve your swing and learn a few putting tips. Golf camps also give you a chance to boost your recruiting exposure and get evaluated by college coaches. In addition, college camps give you a chance to tour the campus and decide whether it’s the right fit. To save you time and help you find solid options for camp season, NCSA has compiled a definitive list of every men’s and women’s Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and Junior College golf camp in the country. This list includes the date, division level, name, age/grade level and cost of each camp.

NCSA’s complete list of 2019 men’s college golf camps

NCSA’s complete list of 2019 women’s college golf camps

What are the different types of golf camps?

Skills camps and clinics: The majority of golf camps are skills camps and clinics. Featuring around 75 percent training and 25 percent evaluation, these camps often focus on particular aspects of your game: putting, chipping, driving, bunker play, short game scoring and more. Skills camps and clinics typically range from 1-4 days and can include meals and room/board. These camps also offer instruction on strategy, decision-making and mental strength. Golf coaches from 10 or more schools will typically be on hand at the larger skills camps and clinics to lead drills and instructional sessions.

Prospect camps: One-day prospect camps typically feature 25 percent training and 75 percent evaluation over the course of several hours. In most cases, only the host school’s coaches and players will be attendance to lead drills and evaluate recruits. The schedule often includes a morning coaching session followed by an afternoon of competitive play. If you’re already interested in the school and on the coach’s radar, attending a prospect camp can be key for your recruiting progress. You can test out the golf course and tour the campus to see if it’s the right fit. And if you’re a junior or senior, you may even get a scholarship offer.

Read more: Best Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA men’s golf programs

Which 2019 college golf camp is right for you?

If you are serious about playing golf for a particular school, you need to get evaluated by the head coach. Your best shot at getting evaluated in person is by attending a golf camp. You can either sign up for that college’s camp or find another camp where their staff will be working. It’s common for Division II, Division III and NAIA coaches to volunteer at major Division I golf camps.

Read more: Best Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA women’s golf programs

When should you start attending college golf camps?

Golf camps are a great opportunity to hit the links and sharpen your long and short game in the offseason. Hands-on training from college coaches and golfers is always a good idea. However, if you’re looking to get evaluated at a golf camp, 10th or 11th grade is a great time to start. Keep in mind — off-campus contact between coaches and recruits isn’t allowed until July 1 before senior year.

How should you prepare for a college golf camp?

Wear the right attire and bring the right equipment. Club rules and requirements may vary — check the camp’s website for a packing list. In general, you should plan on bringing your clubs, golf shoes, tennis shoes, golf polo, sunglasses, cap/visor, gloves, water, sunscreen and anything else you might need.

Follow up after the camp

After the camp is over, make sure to follow up with the coaches you met and interacted with. Tell them how much you appreciate the opportunity and ask for feedback on areas to improve. Keep the conversation going by sending updates whenever you have something noteworthy to share — an updated skills video, your latest academic transcript and any new verified stats are all great reasons to send an email.

Read more: 5 steps to emailing college golf coaches