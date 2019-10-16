NCSA: Financial terms student-athletes need to know

As college costs continue to rise, it’s more important than ever for student-athletes and families to educated themselves about what kind of financial aid options are available to them. However, there is a lot of information out there about the topic and it’s difficult to keep track of all the rules regarding athletic scholarships, grants, loans, merit aid and more.

That’s why NCSA has compiled helpful guides on our blog, including one about Breaking Down Financial Aid Terminology and one about How FAFSA Figures into Your Recruiting. Families should read and reference both of these resources but we’ll also break down some of the major takeaways in this article.

Types of financial aid

Athletic scholarships : These are financial aid packages awarded by college coaches and athletic departments for student-athletes who excel in their sport. Partial athletic scholarships can be combined with other types of aid, including academic scholarships, grants and other financial aid.

Calculating the cost of college

Cost of attendance : This is the total cost of one academic year of college before financial aid, including tuition, fees, room and board, living expenses, books and supplies.

The application

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) : This well-known financial aid application allows students to apply for federal financial aid, loans and work-study programs. The federal government uses the FAFSA to determine financial needs and eligibility for financial aid based on the cost of attending college and the expected family contribution (EFC).

Difference between the CSS Profile and the FAFSA:

Submission dates : CSS PROFILE submission deadlines vary by school and are usually between January 1 and March 31.

More about the FAFSA

By not completing the FAFSA, each Pell-eligible graduate misses out on an average of $3,908 for college. The majority of college student-athletes do not receive a full-ride scholarship, and that’s why it’s important to fill out the FAFSA to receive financial assistance. Here’s some more information about the FAFSA:

How college coaches use the FAFSA : Your Expected Family Contribution is important to college coaches who can offer partial scholarships because they take it into account when working with the college admissions department to offer a scholarship package. Depending on your ECF, coaches can work to offer need-based or merit-based scholarships.

Use this information to assist you in the financial aid process but don’t forget to check out NCSA’s blogs about Breaking Down Financial Aid Terminology and How FAFSA Figures into Your Recruiting to get access to even more resources.