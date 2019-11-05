NCSA: The best D1 football stadiums

Jason Smith is a former NCAA DIII athlete and college coach at all three division levels. Jason is just one of many former college and professional athletes and coaches who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community has made it the largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network in the country.

There are hundreds of college football stadiums across the country and each one has unique features that fans have come to love. But even though there are more than 250 Division 1 football teams, some stadiums definitely stand out more than others. Visiting every single one is a tall order even for the most committed college football fan, but here at NCSA we've compiled a list of some of our favorite Division 1 college football stadiums.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

University of Southern California

Built in 1923, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was declared a National Historic Landmark the day before the 1984 Olympics kicked off in Los Angeles. It’s home to the University of Southern California Trojans and it will be the first stadium to host the Summer Olympics three times (1932, 1984, 2028).

Michigan Stadium

University of Michigan

Also known as “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium has a capacity of 107,601. This makes it the biggest stadium in the country and the second biggest in the world. It also hosted a record-setting attendance for a hockey game when 105,491 came to see the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bryant-Denny Stadium

University of Alabama

The seventh biggest stadium in the country and the eighth biggest in the world, Bryant-Denny Stadium has a seating capacity of 101,821. Hilariously, the visiting team’s locker room is named The Fail Room after alum and donor James M. Fail.

Tiger Stadium

Louisiana State University

Also ominously known as Death Valley, Tiger Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in the country. Its capacity is 102,321 and the stadium even had dorm rooms under the stands until the 1980s. (That must’ve been loud.)

Ohio Stadium

The Ohio State University

Opened in 1922 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, Ohio Stadium has a capacity of 110,045. It’s also home to The Best Damn Band in the Land, the university’s marching band, which has performed at the inaugural parades of several presidents.

Rose Bowl

University of California – Los Angeles

Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the Rose Bowl opened in 1922. It has a capacity of 92,542, despite having an all-seated configuration—many large college stadiums feature bench-style seating. The Rose Bowl has also hosted five NFL Super Bowl games and a pair of FIFA World Cup finals.

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

University of Arkansas

Featuring a natural grass field and a capacity of 76,212, Razorback Stadium has hosted University of Arkansas football since 1938. It was originally built for $492,000, which is still just $8.76 million in today’s dollars.

Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State

Fresh off a five-year, $304 million renovation that wrapped up in August 2019, Sun Devil Stadium actually reduced its seating capacity from upwards of 70,000 to 53,599. New amenities include a massive scoreboard and a concert venue located in the north side of the stadium. The stadium also appeared in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, among others.

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

University of Missouri

Opened in 1926, Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is a horseshoe-shaped stadium with a capacity of 62,621. Perhaps its most distinct feature is the 95-foot-tall “M” located above the stadium’s north end zone. It was built by students using leftover rocks from the construction of the original Memorial Stadium.

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State

One of the best smaller stadiums that you’ll find at the FCS level, the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium was completed in 2016 and features a soy-based turf field.