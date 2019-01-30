NCSA: The best social media celebrations on signing day

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Joe is a former college athlete and coach at the NAIA level, where he earned an NAIA National Championship. Joe is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

On February 6, 2019, hundreds of Division I and Division II football recruits will be selecting a college and picking a home for their next four years when the regular period of the initial signing date begins. (The football signing period runs through April 1, 2019, for Division I and August 1 for Division II.) Meanwhile, the Division I basketball initial signing date is fast approaching (April 17, 2019) while the date for all other sports already began on November 14, 2018 (occurring through August 1, 2019). It’s an important moment for student-athletes and a culmination of many hours spent hitting the books and gym. So, it’s no surprise that many future college athletes also try to have some fun with this special occasion by adding some style and personality to the moment—sometimes with some pretty entertaining results. Check out some of the wildest and most-creative signing announcements to date below.

Deontay Anderson

In one of the best commitment videos ever, Anderson does his best Point Break impression by jumping out of a perfectly good airplane before making his announcement.

Jack Jones

There are plenty of people that can help you make a commitment announcement, but not many are cooler than Snoop Dogg.

Cordarrian Richardson

Is it even possible to commit from outer space? See how Richardson pulled it off.

Connor Wedington

Coach probably wouldn’t want one of his athletes shredding the slopes at breakneck speeds, but it does look very cool in this video.

Jarez Parks

Parks keeps it classy with this vid, wherein he strolls the streets of Paris and announces the end of his recruiting journey.

Tahj Rice

Who wouldn’t want to be a superhero? In this very cool video, Rice shows off his superpowers.

Chaz Ah You

No, it’s not a Mission: Impossible sequel. It’s just Chaz Ah You using an actual helicopter in his commitment vid.

Daelin Hayes

Another excellent superhero-themed vid, this one features Hayes channeling The Dark Knight.

Josh Falo

Showcasing his heritage, Falo announced his commitment with a fiery haka dance.

Darius Nalls

This one is actually shout-out to Austin Peay University, which put together this fun video game clip for Nalls to announce his signing.