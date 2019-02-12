NCSA: The worst inspirational sports quotes of all time

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Joe is a former college athlete and coach at the NAIA level, where he earned an NAIA National Championship. Joe is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

We all have our own strengths and weaknesses. That’s why when it comes to public speaking, some people are just more eloquent than others. Professional athletes may spend a lot of time in front of reporters but they still slip up sometimes. Even experienced coaches are known to say some pretty confusing things here and there, and the results can be pretty comical. That’s why when recruits are contacting coaches and slip up in conversation, it’s important to not dwell on it and just focus on the next phone call or email. If you’re still skeptical, check out some of the worst sports quotes below.

“Chemistry is a class you take in high school or college, where you figure out two plus two is 10, or something.” – NBA champion Dennis Rodman

Good chemistry is pretty important for a successful team, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t how it works.

“Ninety percent of the game is half mental.” – MLB legend Yogi Berra

One of the all-time greats, Yogi Berra always seemed to have something interesting or funny to say. This quote just doesn’t add up.

“Nobody in football should be called a genius. A genius is a guy like Norman Einstein.” – Former NFL Quarterback Joe Theismann

Albert Einstein was a genius and the creator of the theory of relativity, but I’m not sure who this Norman Einstein person is.

“I quit school in the sixth grade because of pneumonia. Not because I had it, but because I couldn’t spell it.” – World Champion boxer Rocky Graziano

Rocky Graziano may have been an all-time great in boxing, but maybe he should’ve also tried some stand-up comedy. This guy had some jokes!

“Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play football, we ain’t come to play school, classes are pointless.” – Former Ohio State and current Los Angeles Chargers QB Cardale Jones

Not a good look for Jones here, since almost everyone would agree that receiving a college education is actually quite useful.

“I want to rush for 1,000 or 1,500 yards—whichever comes first.” – Former NFL running back George Rogers

It’s 1,000 yards. 1,000 yards comes first, Rogers.

“We didn’t underestimate them. They were a lot better than we thought.” – Former English professional soccer player and coach Bobby Robson

That sounds exactly like what underestimating is. Better luck next time, though.

“We must have had 99 percent of the match. It was the other three percent that cost us.” – Dutch soccer manager Ruud Gullit

Things get confusing when you play 102 percent of the game.

“Defensively, I think it’s important for us to tackle.” – Former Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg

Ah, yes, tackling seems to be a very important part of playing football, especially the defense part.

“If lessons are learned in defeat, our team is getting a great education.” – Former University of Minnesota football coach Murray Warmath

At least coach Warmath appreciates the value of an education.

“Lads, you’re not to miss practice unless your parents died or you died.” – Former Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy

Warning: do not use this as an excuse to get out of practice!

“Look, I’m a coach. I’m not Harry Potter. He is magical, but in reality, there is no magic. Magic is fiction and football is real.” – Former Premier League soccer coach Jose Mourinho

Actually, Mourinho is right. This might be the smartest piece of advice in this article.