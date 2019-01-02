NCSA: Top 10 college athletic departments to follow on social media

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Nelson Gord is a former collegiate and professional ballplayer, successful high school head coach, and also the founder of the largest travel baseball club in Illinois. Nelson is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches, and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, helped create NCSA Team Edition, the free recruiting platform for club and high school coaches.

When it comes to getting a peek at the collegiate athlete experience, one of the easiest ways to do so is through social media. Sure, potential recruits should do their research, go on campus visits and make coach calls, but Twitter and Instagram can also be great tools for seeing what game day looks like on campus. And while almost every collegiate athletic department has social media accounts, some stand out more than others. It may not be the complete list, but if you’re looking for social media inspiration, we recommend checking out these accounts. (After first following NCSA’s accounts, of course.)

Duke Athletics

@dukeathletics

Duke has a storied athletics program that has notched 16 team national titles and 24 individual national titles, but that doesn’t mean they use their pedigree as a crutch on social media. Make sure to check out the fun stories on their Instagram account.

Oregon Ducks

@GoDucks

Offering more than just cool uniforms, the Oregon Ducks social media team goes the extra mile to put together exciting and occasionally hilarious video clips.

Michigan Athletics

@umichathletics

No, the University of Michigan’s social media accounts aren’t all Jim Harbaugh hot takes. They also have the jokes.

Ohio State Athletics

@OhioStAthletics

If we added Michigan to this list without including Ohio State, we’d never heard the end of it from Buckeye fans. Fortunately, Ohio State Athletics dishes out plenty of fresh content.

NYU Athletics

@NYUAthletics

Hey, when you get the mayor of New York City to tweet at you, you must be doing something right.

Loyola Ramblers

@LoyolaRamblers

Timely game day reminders, shout-outs to Sister Jean and spooky posts too? Sign us up!

Texas Longhorns

@TexasLonghorns

The University of Texas is a big school with plenty of passionate fans, and it shows on their social media accounts.

Gamecocks Athletics

@GamecocksOnline

Few schools run social media accounts that are as polished as the South Carolina Gamecocks. Check them out to see plenty of videos.

Arkansas Razorbacks

@arkrazorbacks

Where the Arkansas account really stands out is its amazing photography, whether it’s colorful snaps of campus or exciting stop-motion shots. Take a peek.

USC Trojans

@USC_Athletics

USC’s accounts have lots of vids, tons of updated content and several successful teams to cover. Plenty of school spirit to go around here.