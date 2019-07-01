Football or wrestling? For Nebraska commit Nash Hutmacher, it was all about opportunity

Joe and Laura Hutmacher could tell their son, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, had a lot on his mind as he sat through the first half of Nebraska’s season opener against Colorado last September.

“He was pretty quiet, chewing his lip,” Joe recalled. “You could just see him processing everything.”

Beyond soaking in the spectacle of nearly 90,000 people crammed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Hutmacher was weighing the merits of football vs. wrestling.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior nicknamed the Polar Bear is well qualified in both sports, leading to a unique recruiting situation and a tough decision.

He held scholarship offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin in football, with wrestling offers from Wisconsin and South Dakota State and interest from Ohio State in wrestling.

If possible, he probably would have competed in both sports. But academics, as well as the mental and physical toll such a combo would take on his body essentially wiped out that scenario.

“To be as good as I want to be,” Nash explained, “I realized I had to pick just one so I can be great at that and not have to worry about doing two different things.”

Joe, who prefers watching his son wrestle, was part of those discussions.

“We talked over the pros and cons of both and had a lot of conversations about his passion for both sports,” he said. “I think he just loves to compete.”

That decision was clearly weighing on Nash through the first half of attending his first major college football game last September. But by the second half, Joe said his son seemed to relax and started engaging with the game.