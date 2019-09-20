Nebraska lands commitment from 4-star Miami CB Henry Gray

The season has unfolded exactly the way Nebraska imagined. An overtime loss to Colorado in Week 2 ruined the Cornhuskers chance to enter the Big Ten season undefeated, and suddenly Saturday’s matchup with Illinois is anything but a gimme win, too.

The good news is that everything off the field is progressing at pace for Scott Frost’s program, with the Cornhuskers landing yet another four-star recruit Thursday night.

Henry Gray, an elite cornerback for Miami (Fla.) Central High School, committed to Nebraska ahead of other power programs including Florida, Miami, Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State and more. The 6-foot, 172-pound defensive back is a 4-star prospect and a top-35 overall prospect from the state of Florida who was previously committed to Miami before re-opening his recuitment

“The atmosphere (during a visit to Nebraska) was crazy,” Gray told 247Sports. “The 90,000 fans were great. They were full of energy and very nice. The highlights for me were the nice facilities and my meeting with Coach (Travis) Fisher and Coach Frost they answered all the questions I had coming into the visit.

“The early play time and the family atmosphere makes Nebraska a great fit more me. There’s not too many places that can feel like home but they did it for me.”

Gray is the 11th member of Nebraska’s Class of 2020, with a chance to inspire other elite, out of state prospects to consider the Huskers. For now, he gets to focus on his senior season without the distractions of recruiting.