Former Nebraska HS assistant basketball coach arrested for alleged sexual assault in 2013

A former assistant Nebraska high school basketball coach was charged with sexual assault after the alleged victim posted to social media about the incident, which the victim said took place in 2013, according to WOWT.

Andrea Knecht, now 33, worked “as a part-time basketball coach in an adjunct capacity” for about four months at Marian High School (Omaha, Nebraska) in 2013, according to a statement by the school to 3NewsNow.

The then-27-year-old Knecht allegedly “engaged in sexually activity” with a 14-year-old girl from January to March of that year, according to WOWT.

The victim was on the freshman girls basketball team, according to 3NewsNow.

There were “several hundred” phone calls between Knecht and the victim during the time frame, according to an Omaha police report obtained by WOWT.

Marian saw the allegations in the social media post this January and reported it to law enforcement, the statement it gave to 3NewsNow stated.

The statement went on to read “Records indicate that Marian had no knowledge of any incident during the span of her employment that would have required reporting.”

Knecht was charged in June. She faces charged of first-degree sexual assault of a child, according to 3NewsNow.

On July 3, she pleaded not guilty and waived her right to appear in court, according to WOWT.