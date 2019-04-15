Nebraska lands commitment from big-time 4-star Kansas OT Turner Corcoran

On a weekend in which a near galaxy of high school talented committed to college football programs, Nebraska pulled home the brightest star of all (at least according to rankings).

On Saturday the Cornhuskers got a pledge from four-star Kansas offensive tackle Turner Corcoran. A 6-foot-6, 280-pound bruising lineman, Corcoran has the frame to compete at the next level right now, and is busy building up the strength and muscle mass to follow suit.

In the midst of an interview with the Lawrence Journal-World, the Free State High School (Lawrence, Kan.) product said that he followed his gut when choosing between nearly 20 Power 5 conference scholarship offers.

“Feeling is indescribable honestly, but it was a gut feeling and I know that it is going to pay off in the end,” Corcoran told the Journal-World. “I was born to play ball at Nebraska.”

For Nebraska coach Scott Frost, Corcoran is a massive addition, not only because he provides long-term stability and potential growth on the offensive line, but also because he is so highly sought after. He immediately became the highest rated of Nebraska’s three commits for 2020, and he could very well hold on to that title through the Cornhuskers’ recruiting process.

That might be ok for Corcoran, though something tell us he would rather welcome in an even higher-rated player. Only time will tell if his addition helps bring along others to the Cornhuskers family.