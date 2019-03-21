Neshoba keeps the throne at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Neshoba Central won three more games to extend its run atop the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll to 11 consecutive weeks.

The (12-0) Rockets outscored their last three opponents by a combined 41-3. They put their 51-game win streak on the line later against Ethel, a team they defeated 3-0 on March 5.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Softball Rankings, Week 3

Meanwhile, undefeated Norco (Calif.) is 16-0 and moved into the No. 2 spot this week after a pair of victories, and Cedar Ridge (Texas) moved to 15-0 and continued its winning ways — beating three previously-unbeaten teams — to jump to third, ahead of two-time reigning Virginia state 6A champ James Madison, which doesn’t open it season until March 26.

Back-to-back Kansas state 5A title-winner Shawnee Heights (Kan.), opening April 5, stayed fifth, while unbeaten newcomers Angleton of Texas are 18-0 and Estero (Fla.) is 12-0 and jumped into the mix this week at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.

The other new team in this week’s poll, Barbers Hill of Texas, which is 22-1, and riding an 18-game win streak, while California’s Huntington Beach (9-0), fresh off its 7-0 victory over Los Alamitos on Tuesday, moved into the top 10.

Losses bounced Idaho’s Eagle and Arizona schools Hamilton and Pinnacle out of the rankings.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance,